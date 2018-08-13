Turkey signaled a clampdown on news and social media, with officials including the public prosecutor warning that criticism may be viewed as “economic attacks” on the country.

Authorities have begun investigating people who “carry out actions threatening security” as well as news reports and social media posts that would “serve as economic attacks,” the state-run Anadolu news agency said Monday, citing a statement by the Istanbul prosecutor’s office. It tied the news reports to “forces behind the July 15 coup attempt,” referring to a 2016 failed putsch that Turkey blames on a U.S.-based Islamic cleric.

The Central Bank issued a warning against “misleading news” that impacts investor decisions, saying those who are found to be culprits could face fines and prison sentences of up to five years. The banking watchdog published a similar statement over the weekend, warning about false reporting on banks.

Turkey’s financial crimes investigation board, or Masak, has begun a probe into “those who write manipulative stories on the economy,” Haberturk reported, without saying where it got the information. The Interior Ministry has started investigations into 346 social media accounts that “have postings provoking the dollar exchange rate to rise,” Anadolu tweeted, citing an interior ministry statement. The Ankara prosecutor’s office also started a similar investigation.

Turkey has previously cracked down on comments, including those by market analysts and brokers, criticizing the government and the economy.

