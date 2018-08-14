The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department have charged a Bowdoinham man with terrorizing after they say he made threats against a community college in Auburn.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Darren Lilly was arrested Monday at 5:30 p.m. at his Feldspar Lane home. He was charged with terrorizing, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

The arrest stems from information the deputies got that Lilly “was in possession of numerous firearms and had made threats to shoot up Central Maine Community College in Auburn,” the release states. “The threats were reported by people familiar with Lilly.”

Deputies seized Lilly’s weapons. He was able to post the $1,000 unsecured bond and was released with strict conditions restricting him from possessing firearms and bar him from Auburn.

“We have been in contact with the Auburn Police Department and Central Maine Community College Administration,” Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry stated in the release. “”Our agency has notified the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office and we have been consulting with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms because one of the weapons, a sawed off shotgun, may be illegal to possess.”

Share

< Previous