KeyBank is donating $25,000 to the Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges in honor of Sterling Kozlowski, the bank’s Maine president who died suddenly in June.

The donation will be used to establish a scholarship fund in his name, according to a release from Key. Kozlowski was a member of the foundation’s board of directors, and a strong supporter of its work to benefit Maine’s community college students.

Sterling Kozlowski Related Headlines Sterling Kozlowski, one of Maine’s top bank executives, dies at 58

Kozlowski served on the boards of a number of local nonprofits, and oversaw more than $7 million in donations in the region while president of the Maine market, including more than $1 million to the community college system.

“Sterling was one of the strongest allies and greatest champions of our colleges and the students we serve,” said Derek Languhauser, president of Maine Community Colleges System. “His deep appreciation for the impact Maine’s community colleges have on the people and economy of Maine was distinct and sincere. We are deeply grateful to KeyBank for this gift in his memory.”

The gift was presented at a memorial service celebrating Kozlowski’s life on July 26.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: