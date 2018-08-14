PHILADELPHIA — Pinch-hitter Brock Holt hit a tiebreaking solo homer, Rick Porcello threw seven impressive innings and the major league-leading Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Tuesday night.

Sandy Leon also went deep for Boston, which improved to 86-35. The Red Sox increased their home run total to 168, matching their final count from last year when they hit an American League-low 168.

Porcello (15-5) gave up one run and two hits, striking out 10. He tied Max Scherzer and Luis Severino for the most wins in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins homered, but the Phillies wasted a solid outing from Nick Pivetta. He allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

Holt hit the first pitch he saw from Tommy Hunter (3-2) in the eighth off the video screen on the facing of the second deck in right field.

Heath Hembree tossed a perfect eighth, striking out Odubel Herrera swinging at a pitch that hit his left foot. Craig Kimbrel finished the two-hitter for his 36th save in 40 chances. He’s 41 for 41 in interleague games in his career.

Leon gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the third. The least dangerous hitter in Boston’s lineup sent a 95 mph fastball into the seats in right-center for his fifth homer.

Porcello followed with a liner over right fielder Nick Williams’ head and slid headfirst into second base for his second career extra-base hit.

Porcello retired the first 12 batters he faced before Hoskins drove his 23rd homer out to left in the fifth.

The Phillies have lost 5 of 7 to fall into second place in the NL East behind Atlanta.

NOTES: The Red Sox have won 20 of their last 23 interleague games. … C Blake Swihart was activated from the disabled list and C Dan Butler was designated for assignment. … 2B Ian Kinsler could return Wednesday from a strained left hamstring.

