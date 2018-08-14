As many of you know, midterm elections are just around the corner. Less than three months from now, we Mainers will decide who will be our next U.S. senator. As a political activist, I believe in informed voting. I also believe any informed voter would help Zak Ringelstein become Maine’s next senator.

Ringelstein, a former educator and current Democratic Senate nominee, is a true humanitarian. Ringelstein has done everything he can to uplift the little man in society, from showing up to protests for gun control and workers’ rights, to offering donations to children in immigrant detention centers. Zak Ringelstein truly believes in liberty and justice for all. His spirit exudes and defines these famous words.

As your senator, Zak Ringelstein will fight for the rights of everyone: workers, racial minorities, immigrants, refugees, LGBT people and activists. He will work as hard as possible to ensure that Maine is a state safe for everyone.

In addition to this, Ringelstein will act on his promise to keep big money out of politics. He has already done this by rejecting money from political action committees, super-PACs and lobbyists. He will continue to do so in office, thus keeping politics clean.

Mainers, I encourage you to vote Zak Ringelstein for Senate. He is a man of the people and a man of his word. Ringelstein will support Maine. Ringelstein will support you.

Evangelia Suleiman

Gorham

