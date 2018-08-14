Amid his other duties, I was glad to see that our hardworking governor has taken up assisting his constituents with customer service disputes (“LePage accuses Massachusetts of ‘shakedown’ tactics over $26 fee charged to Maine driver,” Aug. 6).

I, for one, welcome this shift in focus, and have a few requests.

Hannaford recently discontinued the sale of 12-packs of my favorite soda, Diet Dr. Perky. Does the governor mind bringing the full extent of the law to bear on this problem?

Every six months, I call SiriusXM to keep a low, promotional rate, but they won’t give it to me without a tedious phone call in which I threaten to cancel multiple times. Can the governor help me out here?

Finally, I recently purchased a burrito at Chipotle, and was outraged to see an extra charge for guacamole. Does the governor know a manager I could speak to about this?

I eagerly await his assistance.

Christopher Vermilion

Portland

