President Trump is getting more desperate by the day with his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian campaign interference and the president’s own obstruction of justice. Amid the White House’s disinformation campaign, there are a few salient points to remember. Consider both the character of Mueller, and the content of the attacks being directed at him.

Robert Mueller has dedicated his life to serving our country. He served in the Marine Corps during Vietnam, for which he received both a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. At the Department of Justice, Mueller oversaw prosecutions of terrorists and the Gambino crime family.

When nominated in 2001 by George W. Bush to serve as director of the FBI, Mueller was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. By all accounts, Mueller is a man of honor and integrity. Put this record up against Trump’s own, and you get a sense of whom to trust.

Then consider the content of Trump’s allegations. Trump has said that Mueller has conflicts of interest that prevent him from impartially leading the investigation, but offers no substantiation whatsoever – and what can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.

Trump has complained of Democrats on the special counsel’s staff, forgetting that party affiliation is not a disqualification for government service, and omitting that Mueller himself is a Republican.

And Trump complains of a “rigged witch hunt,” his most meaningless and petulant claim of all. Yet Mueller’s investigation has resulted in criminal charges against 32 people and multiple guilty pleas. Mueller’s investigation deserves our full support. The American people have the right to know if their president is a crook.

Wells Lyons

Brunswick

