AUBURN — Albert Flick, the 76-year-old local man accused of fatally stabbing a woman last month outside a Lewiston laundromat in front of her 11-year-old sons, will be held without bail until his murder trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Flick denied Tuesday the murder charge that was handed up earlier this month by an Androscoggin County grand jury.

Prosecutors presented a witness who testified about evidence they collected against Flick. Androscoggin County Superior Court Justice MaryGay Kennedy concluded he posed a safety threat to himself or the community and should be held at Androscoggin County Jail.

Police say Flick stabbed Kimberly Dobbie, 48, in front of her twin sons on the sidewalk outside Rancourt’s laudromat on Sabattus Street where she had just started a load of laundry at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 15.

Surveillance video footage captured from a nearby store shows Dobbie walking past that store and then Flick pacing back and forth for several minutes just before the assault.

The video also shows Dobbie’s boys running back and forth between their mother and the laundromat during the attack. Her children watched as passers-by pulled Flick off their mother and held him down until police arrived.

Flick was arrested and charged upon his release from Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he had been treated for chest pains after being tackled by passers-by who attempted to aid Dobbie.

Dobbie and Flick had been acquainted with each other, but had not been romantically involved, police said. She had been living with her sons at Hope Haven Gospel Mission on Lincoln Street in Lewiston.

Flick had spent more than two decades in prison for fatally stabbing his wife in 1979. Court records show that he killed Sandra Flick by stabbing her 14 times at a Westbrook apartment.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: