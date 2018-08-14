A huge, 330-metric ton boat lift was unveiled on Portland’s western waterfront Tuesday, the next phase in the industrial redevelopment of prime marine real estate.

Portland Shipyard and Portland Yacht Services initiated service of the travel lift during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The lift, which hoists large boats out of the water and moves them to workshops on dry land, is key to a plan to develop a boat and ship repair complex on a vacant rail yard.

“We are really the last gasp on the working waterfront,” said Portland Shipyard owner Phineas Sprague in an interview Tuesday. “It is sort of like, this is the last open waterfront commercial part of Portland to get developed.”

The lift is the newest development of a marine complex called Canal Landing, on West Commercial Street between the Casco Bay Bridge and Sprague Energy terminal.

A total build-out includes three new buildings, reconstructed piers, equipment and boat storage and parking space on an 18-acre parcel. In total, the development costs around $17 million.

Tuesday’s event coincided with the start of Portland Planning Board’s consideration of a 72-foot-tall boat maintenance building proposed by Sprague as part of the waterfront complex.

The 12,000-square-foot maintenance shed is intended for large boats and ships like ferries, barges and fishing boats, Sprague said. Portland currently has no facility to maintain and repair larger boats, he added.

The proposed structure is “really a door with a building attached to it,” Sprague said.

“It allows us to take a boat like one of the Casco Bay Line ferries and be able to do good maintenance on it in the winter when they are not busy.”

At 72 feet, the building nearly reaches the maximum height allowed under updated zoning rules for Portland’s waterfront port development district approved last year. The zoning update was intended to allow modern commercial development on the waterfront, including a huge cold-storage warehouse and Sprague’s planned marine complex.

Increased height limits – maximum 75 feet for marine-related businesses – was a major issue for residential neighborhoods in the West End that opposed the construction of a 68-foot tall warehouse on the waterfront.

The cold-storage warehouse that was proposed three years ago is now not being pursued, but the Maine Port Authority has said it plans to build some cold storage capacity near Sprague’s property.

Sprague said he doesn’t expect opposition to the proposed maintenance building. Neighbors support the project and won’t obstruct views because it is smaller and perpendicular to their line of sight, he said.

“We’re doing what the public has demanded from the zoning, we feel like we have incredible support from the city and the neighborhood,” he said.

Sprague said he hopes to start construction on the maintenance facility as soon as possible. Construction of two other buildings, a multi-story office building and 19,800-square-foot marine retail and maintenance building will be delayed until this fall because of a backlog at the steel manufacturer.

The Canal Landing is a culmination of a vision for Portland’s waterfront Sprague has had for at least six years. The proposal is a little “frightening” because he sank his entire retirement in the endeavor.

“You can’t take it with you,” he said Tuesday. “I can make a big difference on the waterfront and that is a good legacy.”

