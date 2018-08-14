Brunswick’s health officer said the home he condemned Friday, where animal welfare agents seized 44 dogs and one bird, was cluttered and unfit for human habitation, in part due to an “abundance of feces and urine.”

Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Emerson, the town’s health officer, said police asked him to examine the property at 1024 River Road for fire and life safety concerns, as well as for sanitation concerns on Friday after officers executed a search warrant.

Emerson said he found multiple fire and life safety concerns, including electrical deficiencies and egress concerns.

He condemned the home for sanitation concerns, and because he felt the house was unsafe for human habitation.

“There was an abundance of feces and urine,” Emerson said.

Emerson also condemned an occupied camper on the property due to unsanitary living conditions and code compliance issues. Condemnations can be lifted following a compliance inspection, but only if enough problems are fixed.

People can only enter the house now if they are moving, cleaning or making repairs.

While this case is unusual because of the animal involvement, Emerson said it is not uncommon for the town to condemn a home based on unsanitary conditions, or for other reasons such as fire code violations or because the home doesn’t have appropriate heating.

After condemning the property, Emerson said the town secured lodging for a short duration for the people residing there.

“We don’t want to make people’s conditions worse,” he said. “We want to help them get better. We do what we can.”

Brunswick police searched the River Road home of Robert and Nancy Enman on Friday. The property was home to a disc golf course and doubled as a dog breeding site.

Brunswick police on Saturday issued summonses for animal cruelty charges to Kyle Enman and Diana Enman of River Road, and say more people could be charged. The case is still under investigation.

John Bott, spokesman for the Maine Animal Welfare Program, said the agency is assisting in the investigation, as well as with logistics, testing and animal care until the court decides who gets custody of the animals. Right now, they are considered evidence, and are being examined by veterinarians to determine what treatments they might need to bring them back to health.

Bott would not comment on the condition of the dogs, saying that the case is still under investigation.

