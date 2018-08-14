CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Indians lost one of their best pitchers Tuesday when they placed right-hander Trevor Bauer on the 10-day disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right leg.

Cleveland is in complete control in the AL Central, leading second-place Minnesota by 121/2 games coming into the day. But any lingering issue with Bauer could hurt the team’s chances of advancing in the playoffs.

Bauer was struck by Jose Abreu’s liner in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He returned to Cleveland after experiencing soreness and swelling, and an MRI revealed the injury.

Bauer is one of the top candidates for the AL Cy Young Award. The 27-year-old right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 25 starts. This is his first career DL stint.

“Knowing Trev, he’ll keep his arm in shape and he’ll be raring to go whenever he’s ready,” Indians Manager Terry Francona said before their game against Cincinnati. “There’s never a good time. But he’ll keep his arm good and strong.”

Left-hander Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Adam Plutko will make his seventh start of the season in place of Bauer on Saturday.

CUBS: Yu Darvish’s simulated game went according to plan Tuesday and team president Theo Epstein confirmed a rehab start will be the next step.

Darvish threw in front of Epstein, pitching coach Jim Hickey and Manager Joe Maddon, using most of his repertoire of pitches. Everyone seemed convinced Darvish will be back in a Cubs uniform after a few starts in the minors.

How many has yet to be determined.

“It’s been a long road back, so there’s no point in rushing it now,” Epstein said. “We probably have one chance, given where we are on the calendar, to get this right. That’s the priority.”

RANGERS: Third baseman Adrian Beltre was out of the lineup Tuesday, a day after the active career hits leader re-aggravated the left hamstring injury that already has put him on the disabled list twice this season.

Manager Jeff Banister said that Beltre would get a couple of days down before getting another evaluation. Texas has a day off before starting a four-game series at home Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.

RAYS-PIRATES TRADE: Tampa Bay acquired minor league righty Shane Baz from Pittsburgh as the player to be named in the July 31 trade that sent Chris Archer to the Pirates.

The 19-year-old Baz, selected 12th overall in the 2017 draft, was 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA for Bristol in the rookie-level Appalachian League this season. He had 54 strikeouts in 451/3 innings.

NATIONALS: The team placed reliever Ryan Madson on the 10-day DL with a back injury.

