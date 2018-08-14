BEREA, Ohio — Dez Bryant’s going to meet with the Browns. Depending on how things go, he could stay awhile.

The free-agent wide receiver has scheduled a visit with Cleveland on Thursday, and the anticipated stopover could lead to the three-time Pro Bowler signing with a team craving more playmakers.

Bryant, who released by the Dallas Cowboys in April after eight seasons, has shown previous interest in joining the Browns. Last week, Bryant posted on Twitter that he intended to speak with the team and a Browns spokesman confirmed the sides will talk later this week.

But while Bryant would certainly be a talent upgrade for a team coming off a 0-16 season, Browns Coach Hue Jackson said it’s vital to make sure he fits with Cleveland’s culture.

“It’s not just a given,” Jackson said following Tuesday’s practice. “I think you have to work through whatever conversations we have and feel good about it.”

EAGLES: Carson Wentz expects to participate in 11-on-11 drills next week, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for the season opener.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6. Wentz’s goal since having surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee has been to be ready for that game.

GIANTS: Saquon Barkley stood and watched, for the most part, resting his strained left hamstring as the team practiced against the Detroit Lions.

Barkley, a rookie running back drafted No. 2 overall, went through some drills very slowly before going to the sideline to work on his strength and conditioning. The former Penn State star was in uniform, minus shoulder pads, with his healthy teammates in the first of three practices with the Lions.

It’s unclear if Barkley will play Friday night in a preseason game at Detroit.

DOLPHINS: Wide receiver DeVante Parker is in jeopardy of missing the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a broken finger on his right hand.

WASHINGTON: Washington made a surprise move three weeks into training camp by releasing veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Scandrick signed a two-year deal with Washington in March after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys and had been practicing with the first-team defense.

BEARS: Chicago signed first-round draft pick Roquan Smith after a holdout by the linebacker over his contract.

A person familiar with the situation said Smith has agreed to a four-year contract that guarantees $18.5 million and includes an $11.5 million signing bonus.

