GOLF

Will Kannegieser and Jack Wyman, the only two Maine golfers in the USGA’s U.S. Amateur in Pebble Beach, California, finished their second rounds with an 85 and 82 during medalist play.

Kannegieser, of Minot, had a two-day total of 163. Wyman, from South Freeport, is at 164.

Each golfer is around 300th in the 312-man field, and will not advance to Wednesday’s match play.

NEW ENGLAND JUNIOR AM: Mitch Tarrio, representing Waterville CC, shot a two-day total of 150 to finish 17th at the Longmeadow CC. in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

The tournament was shortened to 36 holes because of rain on Tuesday.

Tarrio led a Maine team that finished sixth with a 73-over 773, 62 strokes behind first-place Connecticut’s 711.

Connecticut’s Ben James, out of Great River GC, was the only player to break par, finishing with a 2-under 138.

Ryan Collins, Austin Legge and Tom Higgins, all out of Purpoodock, shot 153, 154 and 158, with Riverside’s Jeremy Baker carding a 160 and Brunswick GC’s Cade Charron a 162. Max Woodman completed the Maine scoring with a 176.

MSGA MATCH PLAY INVITATIONAL: Top-seeded Cole Anderson and No. 2 Drew Powell each won their two matches to advance to Wednesday’s round of eight at Falmouth Country Club.

Anderson, out of Samoset, beat No. 32 Joe Walp, 8 and 6, and No. 16 Gavin Dugas, 2-up. Powell, a member at Penobscot Valley, took a quick 8 and 6 victory over No. 31 Daniel Falcone and then beat No. 15 James Frost 4 and 2.

Dustin Freeman, who entered the tournament as the 23th seed, was the lowest seed to make the round of eight. Freeman, out of the Ledges, downed No. 8 Mike Caron, 5 and 4, and No. 9 Ricky Jones, 2-up. Morgan plays Anderson at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

SPORTS BETTING

NEW JERSEY: Sports betting is off and running in New Jersey, with three casinos and two racetracks taking in $40.6 million in wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: AEK Athens eliminated Scottish champion Celtic with a 2-1 win in the third round of qualifying.

Portuguese club Benfica and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev were among other teams to reach the next round.

Benfica earned a 2-1 aggregate win over Turkish team Fenerbahce, and Dynamo Kiev beat Slavia Prague 3-1 over the two legs.

CROATIA: Mario Mandzukic, 32, is retiring from international soccer after 11 years with Croatia’s national team, with his decision coming a month after he scored in the World Cup final.

ROAD RACING

NYC MARATHON: Shalane Flanagan and Geoffrey Kamworor will defend their titles in November.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Connecticut and Tennessee plan to face each other during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, renewing a rivalry that has been dormant since 2007.

HOCKEY

NHL: Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis signed an eight-year deal worth $50 million that keeps under contract through the 2026-27 season.

• The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenseman Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract.

