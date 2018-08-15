YORK — The driver of a Kittery recreation department van that crashed in New Hampshire last week while carrying 11 children on a field trip has a history of epilepsy and had experienced grand mal seizures in the past, according to court records.

The diagnosis could explain the unspecified medical emergency that New Hampshire state police say John E. Guy, 21, of Kittery, suffered immediately before he ran off the road while driving a 2010 GMC Savana Van owned by the town of Kittery. Guy, a counselor at a town-run summer camp, was the third vehicle in a convoy headed to a New Hampshire water park when he crashed in Greenland, NH. He was carrying 11 children and one other adult.

Some of the passengers were injured and were treated and released at nearby hospitals. One child with serious injuries was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, but everyone involved in the wreck had been released from the hospital as of Sunday, Kittery officials said. The passengers have not been publicly identified.

In addition to a history of seizures, Guy had a lengthy history of driving infractions and a minor criminal record, and it remains unclear why he was hired by the town and allowed to drive the van.

Guy has twice been convicted of driving to endanger – apparently through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles administrative process – first in August 2013, when he was 16 years old and less than a month after his license was issued. The second conviction came in August 2016. His record also includes two speeding tickets – one for driving 45 mph in a 35-mph zone and another for driving 62 mph in a 40-mph zone – and three convictions for driving with a suspended license, along with two instances of failing to show a valid inspection sticker.

The town issued a statement late Tuesday saying the town used an unidentified online service to run a background check on Guy, in keeping with its general hiring practices. The list of checks conducted does not include a review of driving records, although the town manager had previously said such a review is town policy for someone who transports children. None of its checks in this case revealed Guy’s criminal or driving records, the town’s statement says.

“We are still investigating why the background check performed did not result in an accurate assessment of Mr. Guy’s history,” the statement says.

Both the driving record and the criminal record came up in routine checks conducted by the Portland Press Herald after the crash.

It’s also not clear what the town knew about Guy’s epilepsy.

Guy disclosed the medical condition in a December letter to a judge asking for the court to reschedule a court appearance that he had missed, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for failure to appear, court records show. Guy was due in court after being charged with driving to endanger and operating after suspension in connection with an Aug. 17 incident in Eliot.

“When I was first diagnosed with epilepsy, I noticed that my grand-mal seizures had begun to affect my memory,” Guy wrote in the Dec. 6 letter.

“I have no reason to miss court intentionally, I was eager to finally have some answers to my charges and hopefully begin the process of correcting the mistakes I have made. Especially now that I have enrolled in Southern Maine Community College for next semester, I definitely did not want to procrastinate on getting my case settled.”

The judge granted the request, rescinded the arrest warrant and reset the case for hearings. He ultimately agreed to a one-year deferred disposition on the charges, but the deal was canceled after Guy failed to comply with the conditions. He pled guilty to both charges, and was ordered to pay over $1,300 in fines.

After the guilty pleas, Guy wrote another letter to the court Aug. 3, 2018. He asked for more time to pay the fines, in part, because he did not earn enough money in his position with the town of Kittery and he had little other time to work and earn money, in part because he was spending more time attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice a day, at the recommendation of his sponsor.

In a Facebook post in late July that is no longer public, Guy announced to family and friends that he was an alcoholic and had begun attending meetings.

“There’s not really an easy way to say this, but Sunday I woke up with a different perspective on life,” Guy wrote. “I’m done with the routine of failure. I’m done with the missed opportunities. I decided it’s time for me to get off the hamster wheel and start moving forward. Luckily, I knew just the place to go. My name is John Evan Guy and I’m an alcoholic.”

While New Hampshire police have not publicly specified what medical emergency preceded the crash, Maine officials were provided with enough information to immediately move to suspend Guy’s driving license. The suspension will take effect within days after Guy is notified officially of the decision.

“It is rare to do an immediate suspension,” said Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for the Maine Secretary of State’s office, which oversees the BMV. “Normally when we hear about it, when we get this sort of adverse report, we give the person a 60-day window to get back to us with a follow-up.”

This story will be updated.

