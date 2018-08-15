OXFORD — An Oxford man was killed Friday night while driving his motorcycle on Whittemore Road, Oxford Police Sgt. Rickie Jack said.
Eric MacDonald, 25, was driving a Honda Shadow when his bike crashed on the side of the road, the officer said.
The accident is still under investigation.
“What I will say is that I suspect an animal may have jumped in front of his motorcycle, which caused him to leave the roadway,” Jack said.
-
Local & State
Fatal motorcycle wreck in Oxford is under investigation
-
Nation & World
Twitter suspends far-right conspiratorial commentator Alex Jones
-
Politics
Primary night: Dems go for diversity, Republicans for Trump choices
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Here's how real 'BlacKkKlansman' described his infiltration in 2006
-
Politics
Super PAC plans ad to attack Democrat Jared Golden, who is challenging Rep. Poliquin