OXFORD — An Oxford man was killed Friday night while driving his motorcycle on Whittemore Road, Oxford Police Sgt. Rickie Jack said.

Eric MacDonald, 25, was driving a Honda Shadow when his bike crashed on the side of the road, the officer said.

The accident is still under investigation.

“What I will say is that I suspect an animal may have jumped in front of his motorcycle, which caused him to leave the roadway,” Jack said.

