Chris Cousins, a well-respected and veteran political reporter for the Bangor Daily News, died Wednesday of an apparent heart attack. He was 42.

A Maine native, Cousins was a major presence at multiple news organizations in the state during his two decades in journalism. He started out at the weekly Advertiser Democrat in Norway before joining The Times Record in the early 2000s, where he worked as a reporter and as city editor. He went on to the State House News Service before joining the Bangor Daily News in 2009.

Cousins earned a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University and many Maine Press Association awards.

Times Record Business Editor Patrick Gabrion said Cousins was one of the best reporters he’d worked with in his 40 years of journalism.

“One of the things I remember about Chris was his jovial laugh. He was easy to get along with … he had that spark in his eye of a good-natured person,” Gabrion said. “Professionally speaking, you would look forward to one of Chris’ stories, because you knew it would be clear and complete.”

Cousins’ editor at the Bangor Daily News echoed Gabrion’s assessment, saying said Cousins was “a great journalist because he was a great person.”

The nonprofit news service Pine Tree Watch this year named Cousins as one of the most trusted reporters in Maine.

Long said Cousins had just moved to South Paris and died while helping a friend with carpentry.

He’s survived by his wife and two sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

