Portland accounting and consulting firm Baker Newman Noyes plans to start the new year under new leadership.

The firm, which has offices in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, said Wednesday that that Dayton Benway has been chosen to succeed Carl Chatto as managing principal, effective Jan. 1. Baker Newman also announced the hiring of Anna Fincke as chief operating officer and Darren Hurlburt as the firm’s first chief financial officer.

Benway was unanimously selected by the firm’s ownership to succeed Chatto, who will continue working as a principal of the firm but will no longer be its leader, according to a news release. Benway is head of the firm’s health care practice and has been with Baker Newman since 2000, it said.

“As non-traditional CPA firm services become more important to growth, Benway’s ability to develop a team, create a culture of business development and accountability, and his leadership style are qualities the management committee sees as essential to the position,” the release said.

Fincke also has joined the firm’s leadership as chief operating officer, it said. Fincke was previously a partner at Portland consulting and advisory firm The Room40 Group, which specializes in the nonprofit sector.

The increased size and complexity of the firm brought about the need to add Hurlburt as chief financial officer to help guide Baker Newman through the next phase of its evolution, the release said. Hurlburt is former president and chief financial officer of Portland-based Maine Education Services.

