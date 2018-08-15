Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will likely make a rehab appearance with the Portland Sea Dogs on Monday at Hadlock Field, according to media reports out of Philadelphia, where Boston is playing the Phillies.

Rodriguez (11-3, 3.44 ERA) was having a solid season in Boston before he injured his ankle on July 14.

He recently began throwing again and, before Wednesday night’s game in Philadelphia, Rodriguez threw a 47-pitch simulated game.

Chris Cotillo of masslive.com reported that Rodriguez is expected to pitch in Portland on Monday.

Other reports also mentioned Monday and, since Triple-A Pawtucket is off that day, a start with the Sea Dogs makes sense.

Portland plays the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 7 p.m. Monday at Hadlock Field.

