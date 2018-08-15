The Ogunquit Fire Department said it was notified that a search and rescue was underway for a missing person off the coast of Wells.

Bystanders notified authorities around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday that a swimmer, who appeared to be in distress, had gone missing.

Initial reports, which could not be verified, said the incident occurred off Wells Beach. The Coast Guard station in South Portland had not been notified as of 5:50 p.m.

This story will be updated.

