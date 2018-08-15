CONCORD, N.H. — Scene-stealing snakes, bears, turkeys and lobsters all make an appearance in the latest season of a television program featuring New Hampshire’s Fish and Game conservation officers.
“North Woods Law” returns to the Animal Planet cable network on Sunday at 9 p.m.
Episodes feature officers dealing with a woman who has been hand-feeding bears in her backyard, an illegal turkey hunt, and a man finding a snake in his bed. The show also highlights the search and rescue duties of conservation officers, with an episode about rescuing a group of stranded hikers in bad weather.
An earlier version of the show focused on the Maine Warden Service and ran four years.
