CONCORD, N.H. — Scene-stealing snakes, bears, turkeys and lobsters all make an appearance in the latest season of a television program featuring New Hampshire’s Fish and Game conservation officers.

“North Woods Law” returns to the Animal Planet cable network on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Episodes feature officers dealing with a woman who has been hand-feeding bears in her backyard, an illegal turkey hunt, and a man finding a snake in his bed. The show also highlights the search and rescue duties of conservation officers, with an episode about rescuing a group of stranded hikers in bad weather.

An earlier version of the show focused on the Maine Warden Service and ran four years.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles