Maine State Police troopers were on the scene Wednesday morning of a motor vehicle accident reportedly involving serious injury on Interstate-95 southbound in the Waterville area.
A dispatcher at the Maine Department of Public Safety in Augusta said several troopers had been sent to the crash, reported at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The crash appeared to be about a quarter-mile north of exit 124 south, near the border of Waterville and Sidney.
As of 11:45 a.m., traffic was backed up all the way to exit 127 in Waterville, for Kennedy Memorial Drive.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Doug Harlow — 612-2367
Twitter:@Doug_Harlow
