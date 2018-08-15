ATLANTA — Slugging rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit by a pitch before he could take the Marlins deep again, but Dansby Swanson filled the power void for Atlanta, hitting a two-run homer that led the Braves to a 5-2 win over Miami on Wednesday.

Acuna, who had hit leadoff homers in the last three games and homered in five straight games overall, didn’t get a chance to extend the streak. Jose Urena plunked him on the left elbow with a fastball on his first pitch of the day, triggering a melee.

Benches and bullpens for both teams emptied onto the field twice after the pitch. No punches were thrown. Urena and Braves Manager Brian Snitker were ejected.

An angry Snitker was near the front of the line of Braves players charging out of the dugout toward the mound.

With everyone at the ballpark watching to see if the rookie could hit yet another leadoff homer, Acuna instead became the 11th batter to be hit by a pitch from Urena this season, tied for the most in the National League.

Trainer George Poulis hovered over Acuna, who sat on the ground near the batter’s box while players swarmed near the mound. Acuna left the game in the second inning. He took his position in left field and then walked off the field.

There was no immediate update on Acuna’s apparent injury.

Because he was forced from the game after being hit by the pitch in his only plate appearance, Acuna will be eligible to continue his three-game streak of leadoff homers in his next game.

CUBS 8, BREWERS 4: Anthony Rizzo homered, drove in three runs and stole two bases in his return to the cleanup spot, and host Chicago restored its three-game lead in the NL Central by topping Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 2, ATHLETICS 0: Light-hitting Dee Gordon homered off Yusmeiro Petit in the 12th inning to break a scoreless tie and visiting Seattle avoided a three-game sweep.

Jean Segura had four hits to help the Mariners close within 21/2 games of the A’s for the second AL wild-card spot.

RAYS 6, YANKEES 1: Mallex Smith hit a two-run homer, rookie Brandon Lowe got his first two major league hits and Tampa Bay won at New York.

WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 5: Jose Abreu and Matt Davidson each hit two-run home runs as Chicago won at Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 6, PIRATES 4: Logan Forsythe had three RBI, the Minnesota bullpen tossed 51/3 shutout innings in beating visiting Pittsburgh.

Oliver Drake, Gabriel Moya (3-0), Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers scattered five hits and struck out three before Trevor Hildenberger picked up his third save in four chances.

Minnesota is 16-4 in its last 20 home games.

METS 16, ORIOLES 5: Kevin Plawecki hit his first career grand slam during a nine-run sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 with three RBI and New York won at Baltimore.

NOTES

MARINERS: Seattle placed ace James Paxton on the disabled list with a forearm bruise, one day after he was struck by a line drive.

ANGELS: Aaron Cox, a former Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect and the brother-in-law of Mike Trout, has died. He was 24.

The Angels disclosed no further details in a statement issued on behalf of Trout and his wife, Jessica Cox.

YANKEES: Aaron Judge’s recovery from a chip fracture in his right wrist isn’t going quite as quickly as he or the Yankees thought it would.

GM Brian Cashman, in an interview on WFAN, said Judge underwent a second MRI and CT scan just to make sure there was no additional damage.

“Everything was as we expected, which was good, it’s just the time frame we undershot. So it’s going to take longer and (his return) will be whenever,” said Cashman, who added that Judge received a cortisone shot on Sunday.

Share

< Previous

Next >