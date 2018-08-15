FOXBOROUGH. Mass. — Jonathan Jones career has taken him from one list to another.

Jones was on the list of rookie free agents the Patriots signed in May 2016. From there, he graduated to the list of rookie free agents who have made the team during the Bill Belichick era.

Jones’ 2017 season with the Patriots ended with his placement on the injured reserve list. The 2018 season began with his placement on the physically unable to perform list.

Now active, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder finds himself on a rather crowded list of cornerbacks (11) vying for a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster, his value heightened by his play on special teams.

Coming off the ankle injury that led to his placement on the IR list on Jan. 17, Jones opened training camp on the PUP list, emerging from the lower (rehab) fields to the main practice fields on the grounds of Gillette Stadium on Aug. 7, but he did not appear in the Patriots’ 26-17 preseason-opening win over Washington two nights later.

His status for Thursday night’s game with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles is unknown.

Impressing with his play on special teams, Jones beat the odds in making the Patriots’ 53-man roster as a rookie free agent and went on to appear in all 19 of their games (16 regular season, three postseason) in 2016. Credited with six tackles and one pass defensed in the secondary, Jones’ major contributions in his initial regular season came on special teams where he made eight tackles, recovered one fumble and forced another.

Jones’ role, and his production, increased dramatically during the regular season last year as he was credited with 36 tackles, eight passes defensed. He also made eight tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams. Jones registered one tackle each on defense and on special teams before going down with his ankle injury in the Pats’ 35-14 divisional playoff win over Tennessee at Gillette on Jan. 13.

“That’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game,” said Jones. “I think for this year (the idea is) just to build on it and come out and try to contribute more and more to the team.”

STEELERS: QB Ben Roethlisberger was hit in practice Tuesday and is being evaluated as part of the concussion protocol, according to Coach Mike Tomlin.”

Roethlisberger was face down on the turf, surrounded by his teammates, after completing pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster during a best-of-seven competitive 2-point conversion drill between the offense and defense.

Roethlisberger was helped to his feet and sat on a water cooler with a towel over his head as practice continued. He touched his head several times and eventually walked off the field under his own power with trainers and team doctors.

Right guard Marcus Gilbert said Roethlisberger rolled out and ran into him as he blocked linebacker Keion Adams.

SEAHAWKS: First-round pick Rashaad Penny, a running back, had surgery to repair a broken finger. Coach Pete Carroll said Penny isn’t expected to miss more than a couple of weeks.

BRONCOS: Prosecutors in Atlanta are dismissing a rape case against defensive end Adam Gotsis over an alleged assault more than five years ago while he was at Georgia Tech.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday that “after a careful and thorough investigation” his office had decided not to proceed with the case.

“My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case,” Howard said.

• The Broncos claimed wide receiver DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston and signed defensive lineman DeQuinton Osborne.

The Broncos also waived/injured wide receiver Corey “Philly” Brown, who sustained a head injury in the weight room shortly after his recent arrival, and defensive lineman Paul Boyette.

BILLS: The Bills claimed defensive lineman Albert Havili off waivers from the Chargers, and also signed fullback Sam Rogers.

SAINTS: Defensive end Alex Okafor is dealing with another lower leg injury as he tries to come back from an Achilles tear that sidelined him much of last season.

JETS: The Jets placed backup offensive tackle Ben Ijalana on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Gino Gradkowski.

FALCONS: Kicker Matt Bryant, who missed last week’s preseason opener with an undisclosed injury, may return this week.

Coach Dan Quinn says Bryant, 43, kicked “about 15 times” but was limited in practice.

