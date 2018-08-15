A Colorado woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car that left Route 1 and ran into a farm stand in Wells on Wednesday morning.

Police say Eric R. Nixon, 51, of Wells was driving south in stop and go traffic when his Hyundai Sonata left the road and hit a road sign, a parked vehicle and the Chase Farms farmstand before striking 59-year-old Monica T. Langley of Littleton, Colorado.

Langley went over the vehicle and landed on the side of the road, said Lt. Kevin Chabot. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with critical injuries. Nixon’s car came to rest on an embankment after hitting a telephone pole. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened around 10 a.m. The cause remains under investigation by Wells police and the Maine Warden Service, Chabot said.

