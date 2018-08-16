In the wake of the death Thursday of musical legend Aretha Franklin, celebrities from across the cultural spectrum took to Twitter to mourn her loss and pay tribute to the singer who former Pres. Barack Obama said, “helped define the American experience.

“In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect,” he tweeted.

Here are some of the tributes posted on Twitter.

From Paul McCartney:

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Diana Ross:

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Pres. Donald Trump:

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Carole King:

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Smokey Robinson:

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Bob Seger:

“What an other worldly talent. Legendary. Right up there with the greatest singers ever. She will be greatly missed. Irreplaceable.” #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/vle4XrBExw — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) August 16, 2018

Even the dictionary paid tribute to the legend:

