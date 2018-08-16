AUGUSTA – A doctor who plans to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020 has been reprimanded by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine.

The board announced it’s entering into a consent decree with Dr. Cathleen London that places her on probation and prohibits her from prescribing the opioid addiction treatment drug methadone. She’s also required to pay $3,000 in investigation costs.

London, who has a practice in Milbridge, faced nine complaints from 2016 and 2017 of violating patient confidentiality, inappropriate interactions with patients, and inappropriate prescribing of controlled substances, among others.

Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

In July, London announced she would run against Collins but didn’t say whether she’d run as an independent or with the backing of a party.

Share

< Previous

Next >