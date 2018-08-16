JERUSALEM — Palestinian postal workers have begun the daunting task of sorting through more than 10 tons of mail that were delivered by Israel nearly a decade late.

Allam Moussa, the Palestinian Authority’s minister of communications, said the backlog of mail, which dates back to 2010, was allowed in from Jordan after long negotiations with Israeli authorities.

“Every day we receive dozens and dozens of complaints from people about what happened to their mail,” said Hussein Sawaftah, head of the Palestinian postal service.

“People will be happy to finally receive it.”

But many items, he said, were damaged and broken.

Share

< Previous

Next >