Maine’s highest court ruled Thursday against a district attorney candidate who had filed a defamation suit after disciplinary proceedings against him resulted in the two-year suspension of his law license in 2016.

Republican Seth Carey filed a wide-ranging complaint in Kennebec County Superior Court last year against the Board of Overseers of the Bar and Bar Counsel Scott Davis, the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, and a number of judges, attorneys and court clerks.

A lower court granted motions to dismiss early this year, and Carey appealed. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the lower court’s order to dismiss on Thursday.

Carey is currently fighting five unrelated complaints brought by Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar based on allegations that he sexually abused a woman who rented a room in his Rumford home, then proposed paying her to drop her complaint and recant her earlier court testimony after a judge had signed a two-year order for protection from abuse against Carey.

Carey’s license was suspended.

Carey is running against Andrew Robinson for district attorney of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Carey and his lawyer did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment about the ruling.

