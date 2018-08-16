The city of Portland and the Portland Development Corp. are seeking nominations for their annual economic development awards.

Nominations are sought in three categories: the Economic Development Achievement Award, which recognizes a visionary individual, business or organization that has had a significant impact on strengthening the city’s economy; the Business of the Year Award; and the Small Business of the Year Award.

Nomination forms, which are on the city’s website, are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 11. Nominees must be located in Portland, produce high-quality goods or services, treat their employees well and be good community partners.

The nominations will be reviewed by the Portland Development Corp.’s awards committee, and recommendations will be made to the full PDC board for review and approval. This is the first year that the nominations are being solicited from the community at large, according to a news release from the city. More information about the process and criteria can be found at portlandmaine.gov.

