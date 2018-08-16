Chad De La Guerra’s 12th home run of the season snapped a sixth-inning tie and led the Portland Sea Dogs to a 3-2 victory and a series sweep of the Trenton Thunder on Thursday afternoon.

A matinee crowd announced as 5,496 at Hadlock Field saw the cellar-dwelling Sea Dogs win their fourth game in a row, matching a season high.

Once again, the Sea Dogs received stellar starting pitching. Lefty Daniel McGrath (2-3) held the Thunder to three hits over six efficient innings. A streak of 15 consecutive scoreless innings from Portland starting pitchers ended in the second when Trenton’s Jorge Saez doubled to drive in Gosuke Katoh and tie the score at 1.

McGrath retired the next nine in a row. He wound up striking out four and walking two. In four innings he faced the minimum three batters, thanks to a pair of double plays. Eleven of his 18 outs came through the air, and four strikeouts, leaving just three groundball outs.

The Sea Dogs jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Jeremy Rivera beat out a grounder to the shortstop hole, advanced on a sharp single to center by Michael Chavis and scored on a two-out single to right-center by Luke Tendler.

They took the lead for good in the sixth. De La Guerra launched a 3-0 fastball into the right-field pavilion seats. Then hustle by Chavis may have contributed to a hurried throw from the shortstop that resulted in an error. He eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1.

Trenton got a run back when Jhalan Jackson went over the Maine Monster to open the eighth against reliever Harrison Cooney with a blast estimated at 420 feet. The home run was Jackson’s 15th of the season.

The was the only hit allowed by Cooney in two innings of work. Adam Lau came on for a perfect six-pitch ninth to convert his second save.

The homestand continues Friday night with the opener of a three-game series with Altoona.

