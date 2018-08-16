NEW YORK — Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch.

The penalties came a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins’ 5-2 loss in Atlanta. The 20-year-old Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami – three of them leading off.

The 25-year-old Urena, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts. Unless appealed, the suspension will begin Friday at Washington.

Also, Braves first-base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined.

Acuna was back in the lineup Thursday night against Colorado and led off with a single. The training staff signed off on the return after a CT scan on his elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

DODGERS: Outfielder Yasiel Puig was suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident against San Francisco.

Major League Baseball announced the sanctions two days after Puig took a swing at Giants catcher Nick Hundley in the seventh inning of a 2-1 home loss. Hundley also was fined.

Barring an appeal, Puig is scheduled to begin the suspension Friday at Seattle.

RANGERS-ROYALS: Texas acquired minor league left-hander Kelvin Gonzalez from Kansas City for a $250,000 international signing bonus allocation.

The Rangers assigned Gonzalez, 20, to the Class A Arizona League Rangers. He was 0-2 with a 4.19 ERA and one save in 11 relief appearances with short-season Class A Burlington in the Kansas City organization.

Gonzalez made his U.S. debut with the Arizona League Royals last year after spending most of his first two professional seasons with the Royals’ entry in the Dominican Summer League. He signed as an undrafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

CUBS: Right-hander Yu Darvish will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with a minor league team to be determined.

Signed to a $126 million, six-year contract as a free agent in February, Darvish last pitched for the Cubs on May 20 and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He has been sidelined with right triceps tendinitis and an impingement in his right shoulder.

Darvish made a rehab start June 25 with Class A South Bend, then felt pain in his arm afterward.

YANKEES: Outfielder Aaron Judge said he can hold a bat but still can’t swing one.

“No, I’d be out there if I could,” Judge said.

There’s no specific timetable for when that will occur, much less a date for his return from a chip fracture of the ulnar styloid bone in his right wrist.

ORIOLES: Outfielder Adam Jones has cleared trade waivers.

Running players through trade waivers in August is a common practice and is necessary to precipitate a deal after the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. But it doesn’t mean a player will be traded, only that he’s available to be dealt.

METS: Outfielder Brandon Nimmo left Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Phillies after injuring his left index finger hitting a grounder to third base.

Nimmo checked his swing and fell as the ball rolled to third base with the bases loaded and two outs. Maikel Franco fielded the ball and was late tagging the bag but threw to first to easily retire Nimmo, who remained on the ground for a couple of minutes.

X-rays on Nimmo’s finger were negative. Jose Bautista replaced him in right field.

RANGERS: Third baseman Adrian Beltre remained out of the lineup because of his troublesome left hamstring, but is still on the active roster.

Beltre, 39, said he’s feeling better than he did when he strained the hamstring earlier this season. He was on the DL twice earlier this season, and aggravated the injury Monday night.

The Rangers activated right fielder Nomar Mazara from the 10-day disabled list. He hadn’t played since the All-Star break because of a sprained right thumb.

