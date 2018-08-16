NEW YORK — Rookie left-hander Adam Kolarek pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth inning Thursday to lift the Tampa Bay Rays over New York 3-1 and win their first series at Yankee Stadium since 2014.

Tampa Bay had lost 12 straight series in the Bronx, a record since the ballpark opened in 2009.

The Rays’ bullpen mostly cruised following Blake Snell’s five sharp innings until Sergio Romo allowed consecutive singles to Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres in the ninth – Torres’ bloop ended his 0-for-17 skid. Romo walked Neil Walker on four pitches, then was replaced by Kolarek, a side-arming left-hander.

Lefty-hitting Greg Bird popped out in foul territory on Kolarek’s first pitch, and then Brett Gardner struck out.

Kolarek then got Austin Romine to chase a high fastball for another strikeout, ending his first career save.

NATIONAL LEAGUE



METS, PHILLIES SPLIT: Jose Bautista hit a grand slam and had a career-high seven RBI, and visiting New York set a franchise record for runs, forcing Philadelphia to use two position players for the final three innings of a 24-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the second game, Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer, Scott Kingery had a solo shot and Philadelphia won, 9-6.

In the opener, Corey Oswalt (2-2) allowed four solo homers in six innings, Amed Rosario hit a leadoff homer and had three RBI, and the Mets took advantage of four errors to score 11 unearned runs.

The Mets scored more than 15 runs in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. They beat Baltimore 16-5 on Wednesday night.

CUBS 1, PIRATES 0: Jon Lester pitched six innings to win for the first time in just over a month and Ian Happ homered as Chicago won at Pittsburgh.

Lester (13-5) allowed five hits, struck out eight and had no walks while improving to 3-1 against the Pirates this season. His previous victory came July 15 at San Diego and he had gone 0-3 with a 10.32 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.

Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop each pitched one inning to complete the six-hitter. Strop hit David Freese with a pitch with two outs in the ninth but converted his 10th save in 13 opportunities.

ROCKIES 5, BRAVES 3: Visiting Colorado snapped Ronald Acuna Jr.’s home run streak and Atlanta’s five-game winning streak, rallying for three unearned runs in the ninth inning.

David Dahl homered in the third and capped the winning rally with a two-out, two-run single off Brad Brach. The Rockies took advantage of an error by shortstop Danby Swanson in the ninth to win for the fifth time in six games.

Acuna finished 1 for 4, missing a chance to become the first player in Braves franchise history to homer in six straight games.

NATIONALS 5, CARDINALS 4: Bryce Harper had three hits and drove in three runs, and a beleaguered bullpen held on as Washington won at St. Louis to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Nationals won for just the third time in their last 10 games and snapped the Cardinals’ season-high, eight-game winning streak.

