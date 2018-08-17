We should have gnome this was coming.

In a humorous (we assume) social media post on Friday, the Augusta Police Department posted photos showing the swearing-in of its newest member, “Officer Gnome.” Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo can be seen swearing in the pint-sized statue.

“We told him he didn’t have to salute the camera, but he insisted,” the department wrote of the gnome.

Police also posted a photo of the gnome’s official police ID badge, indicating the gnome was born Wednesday and sworn-in Friday as a patrol officer.

