A dump truck hit an overpass on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning and officials are warning drivers to expect delays.

The truck struck the Clay Hill Road overpass at mile 11 northbound around 7 a.m. Both the center and driving lane are closed to traffic, according to turnpike officials.

Maine State Police and the local fire department are on scene.

Turnpike officials warned drivers to expect delays.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: