PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola struck out 11 in seven impressive innings Friday night to stay unbeaten at Citizens Bank Park, pitching the Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets, 4-2.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI double off a former teammate, Noah Syndergaard, during a three-run first inning, and Nola made the early lead stand up.

Nola (14-3) allowed one run on three hits with one walk while lowering his ERA in 2.24. He’s even better at home, improving to 9-0 with a 2.00 ERA in 12 starts in Philadelphia this season.

Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in as many chances.

Syndergaard (8-3) allowed four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Nick Williams and Jorge Alfaro also drove in runs for the playoff-contending Phillies.

Austin Jackson had three hits and an RBI for the Mets.

Cabrera’s double put the Phillies ahead and Williams followed with an RBI single. Cabrera, traded from the Mets to Philadelphia last month, scored on Carlos Santana’s double-play groundout.

That was enough for Nola, who struck out the side in the first and retired nine of the first 10 Mets. The only batter that reached during that stretch, Jose Bautista, got on because of an error by second baseman Cesar Hernandez. That made it 94 errors for Philadelphia, which began play second in the majors to St. Louis (95).

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 2: Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings for his major league-leading 16th win, and Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Wieters homered for Washington at home.

After throwing seven shutout innings Sunday night against the Cubs, only to watch Chicago win on a walk-off grand slam, Scherzer (16-5) left with a 5-0 lead and watched as the Nationals thwarted a Marlins rally.

Scherzer allowed at least one baserunner in four of his six innings but worked out of trouble as Washington opened a six-game homestand with little margin for error as it seeks to get back into playoff contention. He struck out seven with one walk, and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last six starts.

Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton had three hits each for Washington, which has won two straight after losing seven of its previous nine.

Austin Dean homered for his first career hit for the Marlins, who have lost six straight.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 2, ORIOLES 1: Carlos Carrasco pitched seven scoreless innings and moved into a tie for the AL lead with his 15th win, Jose Ramirez hit his 37th home run, and Cleveland won at home.

Carrasco (15-6) allowed three hits, struck out six and retired his final 10 hitters. He’s tied with teammate Corey Kluber, Luis Severino of New York and Rick Porcello of Boston for most wins in the league.

Ramirez’s first-inning homer tied him with J.D. Martinez of Boston for the major league lead.

Cleveland has won six straight and is a season-high 19 games over .500 (70-51).

