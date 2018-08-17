1976

A minor league team known as the Rhode Island Red Sox playing at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket goes bankrupt after attracting only about 70,000 fans during a losing season.

1977

Canadian-born textile businessman Ben Mondor buys the Pawtucket Red Sox. His first manager is Joe Morgan, who will go on to manage Boston for four seasons: 1988 to 1991.

1981

On the night of April 18, the PawSox and Rochester Red Wings begin what will be the longest game in the history of professional baseball. Shortly after 4 a.m. the next day, the game is suspended after 32 innings.

When play resumes on June 23, Pawtucket wins 3-2 after one inning – making for a 33-inning total, which remains the record.

1982

On July 1, pitcher Mark “The Bird” Fidrych meets pitcher Dave Righetti, playing for the Columbus Clippers after being sent down from the Yankees, before one of the largest crowds ever at McCoy. Fidrych, a former AL rookie of the year, outduels Righetti, another former AL rookie of the year, to win 7-5.

1984

Pitcher Roger Clemens starts the season in Pawtucket but is soon called up to the parent club. Two seasons later he helps steer the Red Sox to the World Series with a 24-4 record, and is named the American League MVP and Cy Young winner.

1990

Future AL All-Star and MVP Mo Vaughn hits 22 home runs.

1995

Pitcher Tim Wakefield has a 2-1 record with a 2.52 ERA before being called up to the Red Sox in late May.

1999

Financed with the help of state bonds, McCoy undergoes a $17 million renovation.

2003

With an 83-61 record, the PawSox top the International League North. Attendance for the season is 555,157.

2005

Seasonal attendance reaches 688,421. The average game attendance of 9,561 leads the International League.

2010

On Oct. 3, Mondor dies at 85; his widow, Madeleine Mondor, becomes the team’s majority stockholder. “Ben was a giant among men,” says longtime friend Larry Lucchino, Boston Red Sox president. Roger Clemens tweets: “Lots of prayers and hugs out to Ben Mondor’s family. I am very thankful to have met him.”

2014

The PawSox win their second International League championship in two years. Attendance is 515,665, ninth in the International League.

2015

On Feb. 23, investors headed by Larry Lucchino announce the purchase of the PawSox. After the team is bought by a 10-member investors group led by James Skeffington, plans are unveiled to move the team to Providence, to a privately financed stadium. Skeffington dies in May 2015, and soon after plans to move unravel.

2016

The state of Rhode Island, the city of Pawtucket and the team begin a study to assess the cost of renovating McCoy, concluding that it would be nearly $80 million.

2017

A proposal is made for an $83 million stadium with the team paying $45 million, the state $23 million and the city $15 million.

2018

In June, an amended financing plan is passed by Rhode Island lawmakers that shift risk from the state to investors, but would potentially mean higher borrowing costs and a more expensive project.

