The Portland Press Herald handed Brooks Koepka a blatantly backhanded compliment on Page C1 on Monday: Koepka won the PGA Championship; your gigantic headline (“Turning back Tiger”) makes Tiger Woods not winning more important.

Give Koepka full credit for his accomplishment, for goodness’ sake!

Deborah H. Gould

Brunswick

