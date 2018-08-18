So how long must we wait for the Portland Police Department to complete their investigation into the tragic death of young Patrick Lobor? It seems that by now at least a short comment on the status of their investigation would be a humanly decent response. Many people want to know.

A remarkable memorial service at St. Luke’s, burial in South Portland and then a reception at the Root Cellar took place Aug. 11 with no police representation but hundreds of others on hand, including the Portland mayor.

What is wrong with this picture?

Paula Steffen

Yarmouth

