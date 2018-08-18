A Plymouth man was seriously injured Saturday morning after the motorcycle he was operating was struck by a car near the northbound off-ramp of Interstate 95 in Palmyra, according to a Somerset County Sheriff’s official.

Chief Deputy James Ross said in a press release that Robert Dorrance, 57, of Plymouth, was driving a 2003 Indian Scout motorcycle when the motorcycle was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Impala operated by Allen Salley, 32, of Pittsfield.

“Preliminary reports from witnesses indicate the Impala pulled off the interstate ramp into the path of the motorcycle,” the release says. “Dorrance, the operator of the motorcycle, was thrown to the ground, suffering serious and possibly life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.”

Dorrance was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield after the 10:38 a.m. crash, according to Ross.

Somerset Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Knight and Deputy Dan Armiger responded to the accident, as did officials from the Newport Fire Department and Newport and Pittsfield police departments, according to Ross.

He said Somerset Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Crater responded to reconstruct the crash scene, and the motorcycle and car were towed by T&W Garage Inc., of Newport.

“The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been brought at this time,” he said.

No further information was available on the crash.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: