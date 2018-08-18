BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kurt Busch stole the spotlight from his younger brother Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to grab an overdue short-track victory in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Busch won for the first time this season and sixth time on the 0.533-mile bullring he once dominated. His last Bristol win was in 2006, before his younger brother, Kyle, learned his way around the place and became the master of the track.

Kyle Busch, winner of seven career Cup races at Bristol, triggered a 15-car accident just two laps into the race. He fell two laps off the pace, came back to race Martin Truex Jr. for second, then moved Truex out the way late in the race. A frustrated Truex kicked his car in anger.

As Kyle Busch was tending to his wounded race car, older brother Kurt battled Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer for the lead. Kurt Busch was relentless on the restart and got his Ford to the front, then Kyle Busch spun to bring out a ninth caution.

Kurt Busch had a good restart, but Kyle Larson, on fresher tires, was desperately trying to catch him for the win. Busch held him off, and Larson, winner of the Xfinity Series race on Friday night, finished second in his bid for a Bristol sweep.

Kyle Busch wound up 20th.

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon has been almost flawless as he chases his fifth IndyCar championship.

He hit a minor bump Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Days after signing a contract extension with Chip Ganassi Racing, Dixon had one of his worst qualifying performances of the season. He’ll start 13th on Sunday, well behind his closest championship contenders.

“The car bottomed out somewhat there in the first lap, so I’m not sure what happened,” Dixon said. “It is what it is though and the car feels comfortable. It’s a long race tomorrow and we’ll have to deal with traffic, and try and get to the front.”

Dixon holds a 46-point lead over 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi. Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Will Power all have Dixon in sight with four races left in the season.

Power will begin his bid for a third straight win at Pocono from the pole. He turned a lap of 219.511 mph in qualifying to take the top spot.

Power won his 53rd pole and tied A.J. Foyt for second on the career list.

Power and Newgarden made it a 1-2 start for team owner Roger Penske.

Rossi starts third for Sunday’s 500-mile race.

Newgarden, the defending series champion, trails Dixon by 60 points in the standings. Power is 87 points back in fourth place.

OXFORD PLAINS: Mike Rowe of Turner celebrated his 68th birthday a day early by winning the 50-lap Super Late Model feature, earning his 152nd victory at the track.

Rowe, now a regular at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, made the trip to Oxford to test his car for next Sunday’s Oxford 250 – a race he has won three times. He started on the pole and led the entire race, finishing well ahead of runner-up Gabe Brown, 15, of Center Conway, New Hampshire.

Gary Babineau of Hollis won the 50-lap Street Stock feature.

