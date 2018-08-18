GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandt Snedeker held a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Wyndham Championship when the third round was suspended because of severe weather.

Snedeker was 16 under for the tournament with 11 holes left in the round at the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season.

Brian Gay was 13 under through 12 holes, and Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell, C.T. Pan and D.A. Points were another stroke back at varying stages of their rounds.

Thirty players were still on the course when play was halted during the mid-afternoon with thunder booming and a threat of lightning. After a 3-hour, 23-minute delay, organizers chose to hold things up overnight and resume the round at 8 a.m. Sunday. When things resume, Snedeker, who opened with a 59 to become the first tour player this year and just the 10th ever to break 60, will look to keep himself in position to contend for his ninth victory on tour and his first since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2012 FedEx Cup champion won the tournament in 2007, the year before it moved across town to par-70 Sedgefield Country Club.

LPGA: Lizette Salas shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-shot lead over Sung Hyun Park and Amy Yang after the third round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis.

Salas, a 29-year-old former Southern California player, hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour since 2014. She took the lead with a birdie on the par-4, 16th – after Park hit her approach into the water en route to a double bogey.

Salas was at 21-under 195. She matched the course record Thursday with a 62 and shot 69 in the second round.

Park, the two-time major winner from South Korea, was flirting with a 54-hole scoring record before the miscue. Park had a 66 as she chases her third win this season and tries to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Paul Waring of England and Thomas Aiken of South Africa share the lead, three shots clear of their rivals, after the third round of the Nordea Masters at Molndal, Sweden.

Waring was tied for first with Scott Jamieson after the second round and shot a 1-under 69. As Jamieson (75) slipped, Aiken caught Waring after shooting 67.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Michael Bradley shot 68 and will carry a two-shot lead into the final round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, New York.

Bart Bryant (67) and Marco Dawson were tied at 135, two shots behind Bradley.

U.S. AMATEUR: Viktor Hovland of Norway birdied six of the seven holes he played on the back nine and advanced to the final at Pebble Beach, California, where he will take on UCLA sophomore Devon Bling.

