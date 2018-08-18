CLEVELAND — Buffalo’s quarterback situation is more scrambled than ever after AJ McCarron sustained a potentially serious right shoulder injury during a 19-17 win over Cleveland on Friday night.

McCarron, who signed with Buffalo as a free agent for a chance to start after four years as a backup in Cincinnati, was hit hard from behind by Myles Garrett and sacked by Larry Ogunjobi, but the Bills didn’t disclose his injury until the fourth quarter. McCarron is battling rookie Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman for the starting job.

The Bills have wanted to take a cautious approach with Allen, the No. 7 overall pick who has all the physical tools and may only need game experience.

BROWNS: Former Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon ended an extended absence from training camp to deal with his health and “humbly” returned to the team. He has missed most of the past four seasons because of numerous violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

GIANTS: Coach Pat Shurmur isn’t looking at the annual preseason game against the Jets as a final dress rehearsal for the upcoming season.

It’s just another chance for his players to put some good football on tape and enhance their chances of making the 53-man roster.

It also might be a chance for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to play in a game for the first time since breaking his left ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 8.

“We’ll see,” Shurmur said Saturday in reviewing the Giants’ 30-17 win over the Lions in Detroit on Friday night.

Shurmur has taken a very cautious approach with Beckham coming off a major injury. He limited his time in the opening weeks of training camp and has not allowed him to play in either of the first two preseason games.

COLTS-RAVENS: The Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens traded punches during a couple scuffles at a joint practice in Westfield, Indiana.

The teams meet in a preseason game Monday night.

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, left practice early after spraining his left shoulder.

K.J. Brent, vying to become Indy’s fourth receiver, hurt his right knee, and Coach Frank Reich was uncertain about the severity.

Share

< Previous

Next >