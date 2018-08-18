Novak Djokovic closed in on the one title that has eluded him, reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio, with a three-set victory against Marin Cilic.

His 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win moved him one victory from the only ATP Masters 1000 title he’s never claimed. Djokovic is trying to become the first to win all nine events since the series started in 1990.

Then he watched Roger Federer advance to the final when David Goffin retired in the second set because of a shoulder injury. Federer has won an unprecedented seven titles in the event, beating Djokovic three times in final.

• Kiki Bertens advanced to her first Western & Southern Open final, wearing down No. 8 Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for a chance at her second title of the season. Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the second semifinal, 6-3, 6-4.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Bob Bass, the former San Antonio and Charlotte general manager who was an integral part of the front office for most of the Spurs’ first 20 years in south Texas, died at his San Antonio home at age 89 following a series of strokes.

After getting hired as coach during the Spurs’ second season in San Antonio in 1974-75, Bass joined the front office as general manager when the club moved from the ABA to the NBA in 1976.

• Oscar Robertson’s 1971 championship ring sold for a little more than $91,000 in an auction.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE: Georgia freshman tailback Zamir White is having tests to determine the severity of a left knee injury suffered in a scrimmage.

Coach Kirby Smart said White sustained the noncontact injury while working on a punt coverage team. Smart said White is having a MRI on the knee

• Louisiana State junior receiver Drake Davis was suspended indefinitely following his arrest for allegedly hitting and threatening a woman he was dating.

BOXING

FURY TRIUMPHS: Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury won the second fight of his comeback, clearing the path to a potential bout with WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder later this year.

Wilder was ringside in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to see Fury taken the full 10 rounds against an Italian journeyman, Francesco Pianeta, before being awarded the victory on points, 100-90.

FRAMPTON WINS: Carl Frampton of Northern Ireland stopped Luke Jackson in nine rounds at Belfast, Northern Ireland, to secure another shot at the world featherweight title.

CYCLING

MOUNT WASHINGTON: A 30-year-old Massachusetts man and a 40-year-old Colorado woman won bicycles race up Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

Barry Miller of Beverly, Massachusetts, went up 7.6 miles to the summit in 53 minutes and 34 seconds. Aimee Vassee, of Longmont, Colorado, finished the course in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 5 seconds.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Reserve Eden Hazard set up a late winning goal by Marcos Alonso as Chelsea beat visiting Arsenal 3-2 in a frenetic London rivalry game for its second straight win.

It is the first time Arsenal opened a season with back-to-back losses since 1992.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his debut for Juventus of Turin, but the team still won its regular-season opener, rallying to beat Chievo Verona 3-2 at Verona, Italy.

