Westbrook police are asking the public for help in identifying a hit and run driver following a Friday night accident.
Police said on their Facebook page that a minivan was hit head-on at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets.
Police said the vehicle, described as a GMC with a missing grill, left the scene traveling down Main Street toward Portland.
The vehicle is described as blue, either an SUV or a truck, with extensive damage to the front end. The plate might have included the letters MEP or WEP.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ben Hall at 854-0644 or leave an anonymous tip at 591-8117.
