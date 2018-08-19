MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

Grange supper, including homemade beans and casseroles, and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Somerset Grange, 9 Mercer Road, Norridgewock. $7. 634-2215.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Bean supper, with two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and pie. 4:30 p.m. North Saco Congregational Christian Church, Flag Pond Road, Saco. $7, $3.50 for children. 282-0958.

Potluck supper, 5 p.m. North Belgrade Community Center, 508 Smithfield Road, Belgrade. Free. 465-7874.

Baked bean supper with pie. 5 to 6:30 p.m. New Sharon United Methodist Church, 18 Starks Road, New Sharon. $8, $3.50 for children 12 and younger. 696-8381.

Homemade baked bean supper with casseroles, hot dogs and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saints Matthew and Barnabas Church, 20 Union St., Hallowell. $7, $4 for children younger than 12, $20 for families. 623-3041.

27th annual Chicken BBQ, featuring half chicken, baked potato, corn, biscuits, pies, cakes and beverages. 5 and 5:45 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. $10, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Takeout available. Handicapped-accessible. 657-4338 or 657-3279.

Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. $12. 787-2661.

Turkey pie supper and silent auction, 5 p.m. South China Community Church, 246 Village St., South China. $8. 462-2175.

Bean supper, including three varieties of beans with potatoes, macaroni, coleslaw, garden salads, breads and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m., Freeport Harraseeket Grange No. 9, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $10.

Baked bean and American chop suey supper, including hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church’s Ober Hall, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8. $4 for children under age 12.

