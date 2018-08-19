It is once again blatantly obvious that Gov. LePage’s ego – not rational thought – drives him.
The governor’s proposed plan to fix Riverview Psychiatric Center is the height of hypocrisy. He is unilaterally planning in secret to build a new facility that, while clearly needed, has no legislative approval or appropriated funding. And this after vetoing a legislative plan to fund the expansion of MaineCare, which is the law of the land and was overwhelmingly approved by the voters.
His shaky reasoning: Such funding and expansion would put the state in the red, even though the state just announced a multimillion-dollar year-end fiscal surplus.
Warner Price
Harpswell
