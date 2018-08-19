Apparently, it’s not too early for Halloween. Already we have the first outside-interest-financed Bruce Poliquin television attack ad on Jared Golden, U.S. Marine veteran and Democratic candidate for Congress in the 2nd District. The ad plays on local stations often during the evening news.

Here is Poliquin in color, all sunshine smiles and family values. And here comes Golden, in horror film black and white, running toward the camera as dog-whistle words and phrases are displayed: “Liberal!” “Radical!” “Plan for Medicare!” (Whatever works or may work.)

It’s going to be a long three months, but I think Mainers will see through the fake ad and others that will follow it. Jared Golden is the real deal, and Poliquin’s record of selling out Maine is perfectly clear. In black and white.

Mary Peterson

Kittery Point

Share

< Previous

Next >