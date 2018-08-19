Former Lawrence High and University of Maine star Cindy Blodgett and 21 other former players and coaches were inducted Sunday into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Blodgett was joined by one of her UMaine teammates, Sandi Carver, who along with Blodgett helped lead the Black Bears to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 1995-98.

Other inductees were Jim Bessey, Paul Belanger, Dean Erickson, Bill Obermeyer, Peter Hamlin, Leroy Patterson, Jeff Hart, Joe Russo, Brenda Beckwith, Barbara Krause, Del Merrill, Keith Ogden, Rick Woods, Bill McAvoy, Dwight Hunter, Artie Warren, Bill Fletcher, Jim Beaudry, Bimbo Pinkham and Thaxter Trafton.

