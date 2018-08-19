Cape Elizabeth High School Class of 1968 50th reunion. Sept. 15. Purpoodock Club, Cape Elizabeth. Looking for classmate information. Contact Steve Hill at [email protected]

Deering High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 6. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. $25. Reservations required. Contact Dawn DeRice at [email protected]

Lewiston High School Class of 1949 69th reunion. Aug. 29. Fish Bones American Grill, 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston. 11:30 a.m. social hour, 12:30 p.m. lunch. Ordering from menu. Contact Nancy Schott Plaisted at 251-7655.

Naval Reserve Group Sima Norva 201 reunion. Seeking to update member contact information for planned monthly reunions. Contact EM1 Don Dean at 577-2720 or email [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1948 70th reunion. Sept. 14. Social hour from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a luncheon at Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland. Ordering from menu. For reservations, call Art Smith at 883-3731.

Portland High School Class of 1950 reunion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. Merged with Class of 1951. Registration requested by Aug. 31. For more details, call Patricia Lapierre Bickford at 772-4464, Rose Valente Carter at 775-2416 or Corinne Flaherty Pickett at 772-5927.

Portland High School Class of 1951 reunion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. Merged with Class of 1950. Registration requested by Aug. 31. For more details, call Leon Strout at 797-7830.

Portland High School Class of 1960 reunion luncheon. Sept. 6. Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Register by Saturday. Contact Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or [email protected], or contact Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]m.com.

Portland High School Class of 1978 40th reunion. 1 p.m. Saturday. Casablanca Cruises. $20. Tickets online. Lunch on your own at Porthole Restaurant at 11 a.m., then join a tour of Portland High School.

Scarborough High School Class of 1952 reunion. 4 p.m. Sept. 7. The Clambake, 354 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Ordering from menu. All Scarborough High School alumni are welcome.

Scarborough High School Class of 1968 reunion. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 8. The Maine Table (Merry Manor Inn), South Portland. $40. Contact Brenday (Gray) Birkner at [email protected] Register by Aug. 31.

South Portland Class of 1948 70th reunion. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. DiMillo’s Restaurant, Commercial Street, Portland. RSVP by Aug. 29. Contact Bob MacVane at 657-3856.

Waterville High School Class of 1947 71st reunion. 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13. Luncheon at Eric’s Restaurant & Catering, 105 College Ave., Waterville. Ordering from menu. Contact Robert McQuillan at 547-3617.

Westbrook High School Class of 1955 annual reunion. Noon. Sept. 15. Summer home of Ron and Brenda Stultz at Big Sebago Lake, off Route 114, Standish. Entertainment by Jose Duddy from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

97th annual reunion. The Second (Indianhead) Division Association of Olivia, North Carolina, is searching for members who served in the Army 2nd Infantry Division to attend a planned 97th annual reunion. Sept. 19 to 23 in Jacksonville, Florida. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or 919-498-1910, or go to www.2ida.org/2018-reunion.

