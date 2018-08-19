Cam Cousins, a finalist for the John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award who pitched Wells High to the Class B state championship game in June, will begin chemotherapy treatments Monday after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma, according to seacoastonline.com.

The report said Cousins discovered a lump on his neck during April vacation, and an exam indicated swollen lymph nodes. He said he wasn’t bothered during baseball season, but in the final week of the playoffs noticed a new pain in his shoulder. Two lymph nodes were removed from his neck, and by late July the diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma was reached. Further testing showed it was stage 4. The treatment will be over a 12-week cycle.

Cousins, whose mother is a 30-year survivor of Hodgkins Lymphoma, planned to enroll at Southern Maine Community College this fall and join the basketball and baseball teams. Now he plans to enroll for the spring semester and still play both sports.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Novak Djokovic finally mastered the one tournament that’s eluded him, beating nemesis Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 at Mason, Ohio, for his first championship in the event.

He got the better of a nostalgic rematch – they hadn’t played in two years because of injuries – and broke through in a tournament that Federer had won seven times, never losing a title match.

• Top-ranked Simona Halep let a match point slip away in the second-set tiebreaker, and Kiki Bertens rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory in the women’s final.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi won at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, in a race marred by a violent wreck that sent rookie driver Robert Wickens to the hospital.

Wickens was awake and alert when he was airlifted out of the track for medical treatment. He was admitted to a hospital in nearby Allentown, Pennsylvania, with what the series called “orthopedic injuries.”

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United conceded three goals in a 20-minute span in the first half in a 3-2 loss at Brighton.

A few hours after Manchester City strolled to a 6-1 win over Huddersfield, United showed the gulf that currently exists to its fierce rival by succumbing meekly to its first loss of the season.

MLS: Luciano Acosta scored early and Zoltan Stieber added a late goal to help D.C. United win its third consecutive game, 2-0 against the visiting New England Revolution.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Edmonton Oilers signed free-agent forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout.

The 34-year-old Upshall, from Fort McMurray, northeast of Edmonton, had seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games last season for St. Louis.

SWIMMING

ASIAN GAMES: Sun Yang, China’s greatest swimmer, finally won the men’s 200-meter freestyle gold at the meet after placing second at the 2010 and 2014 editions of the continental games.

Sun, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time world champion, straddled the lane rope and held both arms up in triumph after touching the wall in 1 minute 45.43 seconds on the first night of the finals.

